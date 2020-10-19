Monday, 19 October 2020

Parking plea

PARENTS of children at Sonning Common Primary School are being reminded not to park inconsiderately.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, says the Grove Road school wants to avoid disruption at the start and end of the school day. 

A spokesman said: “The school has reminded parents to be mindful of our neighbours when parking near the school at drop-off and pick-up times.

“We appreciate how difficult it is to find somewhere to park at times, however it is unacceptable to park in front of people’s drives.”

