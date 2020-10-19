...and we don’t like this either’

PLANS for a new agricultural building in Wargrave have been approved despite opposition from neighbours.

Sheeplands Farm in Twyford Road was granted planning permission for the mobile unit, which will be used to house water pumps and assist with production at the fruit farm.

The farm was given consent for a similar building to store heat pumps in June.

A number of residents of Loddon Drive had objected.

Antony and Charlotte Narula said the unit would be too big and spoil the rural character of the area.

Mr Narula said: “The application is to erect a 40ft container-like structure very close to the riverbank.

“It would be clearly visible to the hundreds of people who use the River Loddon in this area every day for recreation. There appears to be no attempt to camouflage this structure with natural materials or planting.”

Lilian Bishop said the building would be “ugly” and would have to be raised off the ground as it was in a flood zone, which would make it “even more of an eyesore”.

In approving the application, Wokingham Borough Council said the farm would have to consult with the Environment Agency before construction could begin and more information on the external materials and landscaping was required.