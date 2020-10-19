Police to investigate ‘illegally’ parked car causing jams

POLICE have been asked to investigate a complaint about a car parked “dangerously” near Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave, writes Luke Adams.

Parish councillor Marion Pope said the white car was parked most days at the bottom of School Hill, opposite Silverdale Road, creating congestion at peak times.

Speaking at a council meeting, she said: “I don’t know who it belongs to but it is extremely dangerous.

“With traffic coming down School Hill and up the other way, you get a bottleneck. We got stuck there the other week and nobody could move. There was a huge lorry coming down the hill and he couldn’t get round.”

Cllr Pope suggested extending the double-yellow lines in front of the school.

Councillor Graham Howe said he believed the car was parked legally, adding: “It is not the owner of the vehicle that is the problem, it is how the road is marked.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, and Thames Valley Police had been asked to investigate.

Meanwhile, Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall is to take up a complaint about overgrown hedges and potholes in Mumbery Hill, Wargrave.

Cllr Pope told the meeting: “We need to get it sorted before the winter months set in and we need someone to walk the site with us, so they know what we are talking about.”

She has sent photographic evidence to the borough council. Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said he had not received any response to emails asking for a meeting with a highways officer, despite this being chased three times.

He said previous complaints about the vegetation on Wargrave Road (A321) and School Lane had been rebuffed by the borough council, saying no action was required.

Councillor Halsall, who represents the Wargrave, Remenham and Ruscombe ward, said he would take up the issue with his offcers.