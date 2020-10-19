Bigger kitchen

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
PLANS to demolish a conservatory at a house in Wargrave and replace it with a kitchen extension have been approved.
Jonathan Colvin, of Autumn Walk, asked Wokingham Borough Council for permission to build the single-storey rear extension.
19 October 2020
