Correction

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday
Monday, 19 October 2020
THE front page lead story in last week’s Henley Standard incorrectly described David Lloyd as a Harpsden parish councillor.
In fact, he had addressed a meeting of Henley Town Council’s neighbourhood plan committee as a resident.
We apologise for the error and any embarrassment caused.
19 October 2020
