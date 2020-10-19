Office switch

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
PLANS to convert the former Boots pharmacy unit in Henley have been approved.
Sorbon Estates says the premises in West Lane could be used as offices, for assembly and leisure purposes as well as retail.
South Oxfordshire District Council approved the application on October 2.
19 October 2020
