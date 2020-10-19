Monday, 19 October 2020

New deli licence bid

A NEW grocery and deli in Henley has applied for a licence to sell alcohol.

Zoe Cooper is to open the Henley Larder in Bell Street at the former Henley Coffee Shop premises on October 30 and wants to be able to sell alcohol every day from 8am to 7pm.

Mrs Cooper, of Greys Road, Henley, is also seeking permission for a hand-painted sign and to paint the wooden facade dark blue.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee unanimously recommended approval of both applications.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I think it will look quite nice.”

South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision by November 13.

