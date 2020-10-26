Mrs May opposes planning shake-up

THERESA MAY is supporting a campaign against the threat of more new housing.

The Maidenhead MP and former prime minister was responding to a call by Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall to oppose a government White Paper proposing reform of the planning system.

Councillor Halsall says the plans could mean the borough having to accept 1,600 new homes a year, about double the current total.

He is due to meet Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick to discuss his concerns.

Cllr Halsall said: “It was great to have Theresa May leading the charge when the proposals were debated in Parliament.

“I like to think that was in large part down to Wokingham residents contacting her to tell her ‘enough is enough’.

“We have seen more than 10,000 new homes built in the borough in the last 10 years and we just can’t start doubling that every 10 years going forward.

“One of the really important things Theresa said was that Wokingham has worked very hard to deliver its previous housing targets but that we are now being punished whereas other councils which failed to build their fair share of housing are now being rewarded by having their targets cut.”

In 2017, the Government committed to deliver 300,000 new homes every year but it is unlikely to achieve this at current rates of building.

Councillor Halsall has encouraged residents to oppose the proposals.

He added: “Last year, we asked our residents if they thought the then Government-imposed housing target of 800 was too many and had an overwhelming response.

“We thought that would strengthen our hand but now the Government is proposing to double that.”

An online petition calling on Mr Jenrick to build homes where they are needed and not on a “one-size-fits-all” basis has gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

