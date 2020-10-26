Councillor loses fight over say on planning decisions

THE power to make planning decisions is to remain with an unelected officer despite objections from a Henley councillor.

Ward representatives can usually “call in” a planning application, meaning it will be decided by the South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee instead of an officer.

But in May the council gave its head of planning Adrian Duffield the power to make decisions due to what it called the “challenges presented by the pandemic”.

Stefan Gaywrysiak, one of Henley’s three representatives on the council, protested, saying that parishes would lose their democratic right to comment on planning issues in their areas.

Since then only one decision has been made under the delegated powers but this has led to a delay in decisions, so the council is to stick with the temporary system and use it much more often.

Steven Corrigan, the council’s democratic services manager, said: “Officers have not used the emergency powers as envisaged due to the tension and disquiet expressed by town and parish councils following this decision.”

He said there were about 70 applications waiting to be determined by the planning committee.

On the basis of four applications per meeting, this would require 18 meetings — potentially three every month for the next six months — not including any new applications.

Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, lead member for planning, said there had been “little support” from ward councillors and some had attempted to “politicise” the issue.

She added: “We have a responsibility as councillors to run an efficient council and to ensure objections to planning applications are properly considered.

“We will not stand by and risk planning applications being approved by an external inspector because this authority has not decided them quickly enough.”

Cllr Simpson said she recognised that the temporary system needed to be simplified and proposed that it continued to be used for minor applications — those for up to nine houses — and for this to be reviewed no later than July 2021.

Councillor Gawrysiak proposed an amendment which would restore a parish council’s rights to call in an application..

He said: “I do think that in a democracy the parishes have the right to speak on planning matters, provided they give sound planning reasons.

“This is disenfranchising them. I thought the whole point of the political groupings was to localise democracy and this is going completely against that.

“I propose we go back to the old rule to allow parishes to come back to committee if there is a conflict for sound planning reasons.”

He was supported by Councillor Mocky Khan, who represents Didcot, but Councillor Robin Bennett said the council had to consider the pandemic and the time constraints it was putting on the council.

Councillor Peter Dragonetti, who represents Kidmore End and Whitchurch, said parish councils were not always aware of what constituted a material planning consideration.

Cllr Gawrysiak responded: “Your patronising comment about parish councils is noted for the future. Are you actually arguing that parish councils will have this right removed completely?”

He then quoted from a letter from Cllr Simpson to the Henley Standard in which she said the council was not trying to “restrict or silence the voice of the parishes” and added: “The voices of our towns and parishes matter and this administration listens”.

Cllr Gawrysiak added: “Well, I can only say that this administration does not listen.”

His amendment was rejected by 23 votes to six with seven abstentions and the motion was approved with 31 votes in favour, three against and two abstentions.