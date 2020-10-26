Street cleaning could take place more often

THE streets of Henley could be cleaned more regularly instead of one deep clean per year.

The idea was suggested to councillors by Sean Taylor, of the Forces Group, which carries out the deep clean.

Speaking at a meeting of the town and community committee, he said: “We need to challenge doing a large clean and a small clean and have a different approach, depending on the traffic issues.

“We need to spend our money on the right locations and putting on cleans during key times of the year, such as Christmas and the regatta.”

Mr Taylor said the seating area outside Starbucks in Market Place, the bus stop outside in Bell Street and the area in front of the town hall needed to be cleaned more often.

Other streets such as Reading Road, Duke Street and New Street would continue to be cleaned once or twice a year.

The cleaning methods would include rotary pressure washing, hot pressure washing and steaming as well as manual sweeping and cleaning. Mayor Ken Arlett suggested asking retailers to help. “We should name and shame,” he said.

“Starbucks have been mentioned before and they will be mentioned again. I saw coffee cups on the floor, coffee all over the street and I bet they didn’t clean up any of it. If Starbucks can’t clean it then they can’t rent it.”

He also suggested that the market stalls on Saturdays should be checked afterwards to ensure cleaning was being done.

The cleaning issue will be discussed again at the next committee meeting.

South Oxfordshire District Council already sets aside seven days, normally in a block, to deep clean areas that it agrees with the town council.

Ady Bowden, who works for Biffa, the district council’s waste contractor, also sweeps and empties bins daily and a relief cleaner works at weekends.

The council also empties the bins every day between 6am and 7am.