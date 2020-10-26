£6,000 to digitise council paperwork

MORE than £6,000 is be spent by Henley Town Council on making digital records.

The council wants to move away from keeping paper records as they take up space and could be a risk in case of a fire.

It has agreed a quote of £6,450 by a Henley company to digitise about a third of its total archive. The estimate was the middle of three, ranging from £2,658 to £9,589.

The first stage of the process will focus on more recent documents, which are held in the main office and relate to the council’s amenities and services.

These comprise about 14 boxes, each containing an average of 2,500 pages, as well as 20 folders, an estimated total of 43,000 pages.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward told a council meeting: “We have a very large paper archive in the town hall and limited accommodation, which we need to free up for staff.

“It is very difficult to search through. It is important that we are able to quickly access our archive so that we don’t lose a lot of the important work that has gone on before.”

He said the company would pick out important documents, explaining: “They take a very personal approach to this and will be ensuring that any documents of high value or historical interest are highlighted.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward said a digital record would also be useful as more people were working remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Kellie Hinton said she would be minded to accept the cheapest estimate, bearing in mind the council’s deficit.

“Is there something very significant, or are we just choosing to support a local company?” she said. “It is quite a jump from 5.2p per page to 15p per page.”