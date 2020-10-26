Solar-powered waste bin to be given trial

PLANS to place a compactor bin in Henley for a trial period have divided town councillors.

The solar-powered bin could be kept at Singers Park, a spot popular with visitors next to the river, for six months from March.

Another possible site is outside Starbucks in Market Place.

This type of bin takes 10 times the amount of litter compared with a standard bin due to the compressor which crushes the waste when it reaches 90 per cent capacity.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who proposed the trial, would pay half the fee using his Oxfordshire County Council councillor’s grant. The Henley Society, a heritage group, would pay the other half.

If the trial turns out to be successful, the town council would discuss buying the bin. It would cost £6,344, which includes two years worth of maintenance, or £1,140 for six months.

Cllr Gawrysiak told a meeting of the council’s town and community committee that the bin wouldn’t be an obstruction.

“It could result in a reduction of street furniture as it takes the rubbish of all the other bins,” he said.

“It can take 10 times the amount of waste a normal bin can so there is the potential to remove 10 bins in a certain location.”

But Councillor Will Hamilton said: “This could be the worst proposal we’ve ever had.”

He said the bin would be “ugly” and expensive and the council should keep its green heritage bins and ensure that these looked “spick and span”.

Councillor Glen Lambert supported the idea, saying: “We are a heritage town but we are also a modern town and we want to be at the forefront of this if it is a good idea and the best way to know if it’s a good idea is to try it.” Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said he was concerned about the bin’s size if it was to be placed in the town centre.

He said: “Some shop owners are concerned about the pavements as there are a few Zzoomm boxes in the town.

“There are a lot of partially sighted people in Henley and there’s just too much street furniture.”

Councillors agreed to accept the trial on the condition that the type of bin and its location are discussed and confirmed at the next council meeting.

In the meantime, the heritage bins are set to be refurbished.

Cllr Eggleton, who proposed the idea, said: “There isn’t a single bin that can’t be refurbished and I’ve looked up some companies that can do that.

“I think we can take several bins away and clean them for £200 each and replace the metal bin liners for £20 each.

“This seems better than spending up to £500 on new bins as there’s nothing wrong with the current ones, they just need to be cleaned and refurbished.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann agreed, saying: “The bins are good quality but they are not looking their best at the moment.

“They were made to last 25 years and with suitable refurbishment they could last another 25. Buying new bins seems like an expensive solution.

“I think we should converse with companies who are able to do this and ask them for some quotes.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said there was an argument for replacing some of the bins.

She said: “For example, the pizza boxes don’t fit in the bins by Domino’s so maybe we need some bigger bins.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said more information was needed.

He said: “We need to know how much we would need to spend and the financial implications of that.

“We need to know the conditions of all the bins and the cost of refurbishing them etc.”