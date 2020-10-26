Still time to order winter basket

A TOTAL of 119 winter hanging baskets have been sold so far this year.

The scheme is run by Henley Town Council and the first baskets have already been installed by the contractor WindowFlowers.

Each one costs £62.50, which includes VAT, watering and maintenance.

The order form is on the town council’s website for any late orders.

Miles Watson-Smyth, director of WindowFlowers, said: “The baskets are planted with blue and yellow winter flowering pansies, which are always reliable and show the most colour of all varieties of winter pansies.

“They are planted around a central euonymus with both green and variegated trailing ivies over the edge.

“This winter, we have lined the baskets in a naturally coloured horticultural felt to provide contrast to the trailing ivies. We intend to continue using green felt to line the summer displays.

“We welcome late orders, which will be added during subsequent visits to the town over the next few weeks.”

To order a basket, email j.smith@henleytowncouncil.

gov.uk or fill in a form at henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

Buyers so far include: Ancastle Green Residents’ Society and Barry Maytum, Ancastle Green; Adam Court, Irene Fox and Savills (UK), Bell Street; Villars Hayward LLP, Boston Road; Nigel Fox, Friday Street; Michael Sharp, Gravel Hill; Michael Bowes and Sarah Barry, Greys Road; Ballards estate agents, Berries Coffee, Billings Publicity and Courtiers Investment Services, Hart Street; Lesley Brydon and Maude Humphris, King’s Road; d:two centre, HOF’s Bar and Dining and Penny Baylis, Market Place; Next Call and Queen Street Mews, Queen Street; John Glen Flims, Ravenscroft Road; A B Walker & Son, Manning UK and Tomalin & Son, Reading Road; Chiltern House, Kench & Co, McQueen Turner Solicitors and Perpetual House, Station Road; Claudia Klaver, St Mark’s Road; Lenka Ayoola, the Chocolate Café and Villa Marina, Thames Side.