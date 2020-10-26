Demolition opposition

‘I needed wheelchair as I was so exhausted from long covid’
SINCE launching Floatability, Laura Howard has ... [more]
Monday, 26 October 2020
PLANS to demolish a house in Elizabeth Close, Henley, and build two properties in its place have been opposed by town councillors.
Hazelwood Estates Holdings wants to build a one three-bedroom house and a second three-bedroom chalet bungalow.
The company withdrew a previous application for four homes after it was recommended for refusal in July.
Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a meeting of the town council’s planning commitee meeting: “I think all the issues that we had with the first application are exactly the same as this one.
“We’re talking about a plot which is long. They want to plonk a house to the front, a driveway down the right-hand side and a house to the back.
“The house at the back would overlook two houses on the right-hand side and the one at the front would overlook another. It’s overdevelopment, overextensive and unneighbourly.”
26 October 2020
