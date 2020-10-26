Monday, 26 October 2020

Demolition opposition

PLANS to demolish a house in Elizabeth Close, Henley, and build two properties in its place have been opposed by town councillors.

Hazelwood Estates Holdings wants to build a one three-bedroom house and a second three-bedroom chalet bungalow.

The company withdrew a previous application for four homes after it was recommended for refusal in July.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a meeting of the town council’s planning commitee meeting: “I think all the issues that we had with the first application are exactly the same as this one.

“We’re talking about a plot which is long. They want to plonk a house to the front, a driveway down the right-hand side and a house to the back.

“The house at the back would overlook two houses on the right-hand side and the one at the front would overlook another. It’s overdevelopment, overextensive and unneighbourly.”

