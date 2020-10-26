Monday, 26 October 2020

LED street lights plan

STREET lights in Henley could be changed to LED.

Members of the town council’s town and community committee discussed the idea, saying it could make the town centre more accessible and safe.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said: “Living in the town, I’m aware of how unsafe it is to walk around the town centre down certain streets.

“There is a lot of really dark spaces and I think it’s time we looked at changing the street lights to LED.

“It would make the town more accessible at night and would help tourism in the evenings by having better lighting.

“Our lamps before they need any repairs have got about three to four years’ life but LED lights have 20 to 25 years. So you are saving on maintenance issues, they are more economical and you’ve got more control over them.

“It gives us an opportunity to look at lighting in Mill Meadows, for instance, and in our public spaces which make them better for people’s safety. They are crime deterrents more than anything.”

Other streets suggested for LED lighting were Station Road, Queen Street, Friday Street and Reading Road.

The committee agreed to investigate the idea.

