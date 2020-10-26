New use for former pharmacy

AN empty commercial premises in Henley can now accommodate more types of businesses.

The former Boots Pharmacy in West Lane closed in August last year.

South Oxfordshire District Council has granted permission to Sorbon Estates to turn it into a “flexible” commercial space suitable for professional services, offices, non-residential, assembly and leisure purposes as well as retail use.

Sorbon Estates’ application said: “Alternative use options at this property will be of benefit to this part of Henley and the town centre to ensure that the vibrancy and vitality is maintained, especially with the impact of covid-19.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee objected, saying the unit had been historically used for medical services and should be retained for this purpose.

Others were concerned about the potential loss of commercial activity and employment in the centre of Henley.

Dr Adam Manning, a practitioner at Henley Chiropractic Centre, also in West Lane, said: “Allowing such a flexible use creates such a high risk of an incoming business adversely impacting not only our business, which is linked to this property, but other businesses in the development.”

The Henley Society said it would be “good planning” to keep medical services near the Hart and Bell GP surgeries and Townlands Memorial Hospital.

In its decision notice, the district council said a change of use was “acceptable within this sustainable location”.

It added: “Officers do not consider the proposal would result in the loss of an essential community facility and there would be no overriding neighbouring amenity or highway safety impacts.”