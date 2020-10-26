Monday, 26 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Right of way

A PUBLIC footpath from Newtown Road to Mill Lane in Henley will be added to the Definitive Map of Public Rights of Way.

The narrow access between Mill Lane and Newtown Road had been fenced off by Henthames, which built Henley Manor Care Home.

The path has been used as a shortcut for more than two decades without challenge by any landowner so town councillors argued it should remain open.

Last week, Oxfordshire County Council agreed to

modify the map.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33