Right of way

A PUBLIC footpath from Newtown Road to Mill Lane in Henley will be added to the Definitive Map of Public Rights of Way.

The narrow access between Mill Lane and Newtown Road had been fenced off by Henthames, which built Henley Manor Care Home.

The path has been used as a shortcut for more than two decades without challenge by any landowner so town councillors argued it should remain open.

Last week, Oxfordshire County Council agreed to

modify the map.