Diversity plan

‘I needed wheelchair as I was so exhausted from long covid’
SINCE launching Floatability, Laura Howard has ... [more]
Monday, 26 October 2020
SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council has vowed to do all it can to remove racism and bigotry from society.
Councillors have agreed a new diversity and inclusion strategy, which pledges to be inclusive in staff recruitment, representation and service provision.
26 October 2020
More News:
‘I needed wheelchair as I was so exhausted from long covid’
SINCE launching Floatability, Laura Howard has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say