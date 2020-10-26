Monday, 26 October 2020

Shops merger

THREE units in Gardiner Place, Henley, could be combined for retail use.

The town council’s planning committee has raised no objections to the move as building work at the site between Market Place and King’s Road car park is due to end next week.

A final decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council.

