Monday, 26 October 2020

Alternative ideas rejected

TAYLOR Wimpey and Thames Water discussed installing a 2km pipeline skirting around the centre of Shiplake, draining floodwater into a sewer main or installing deeper soakways with boreholes but these were either too expensive or wouldn’t have worked.

Meanwhile, trees and hedges that were chopped down at the site boundary won't be replaced for at least another year.

Even if the drainage scheme is approved, it won’t be safe to plant new vegetation until the ground works are halfway finished because digging could open up more sink holes. By the time it is okay, the current planting season will be over so it would have to wait until the next one starts in November 2021.

Rob Barber, Taylor Wimpey's technical director, told the district council: “I recognise that [you are] disappointed with the delay to the woodland frontage at Thames Farm and would like to reassure you that it is our full intention to deliver this at the earliest opportunity.

“It was fully expected that the woodland would be planted by February 2020 but unforeseen ground conditions have meant additional work is necessary to identify measures to make the site safe.”

