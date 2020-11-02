Mayor calls for plans to have more weight

THE Mayor of Henley has won support for his call to give neighbourhood plans more weight in planning decisions.

Ken Arlett presented a motion to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, expressing his frustration at its decision to approve plans for 43 flats in Newtown Road, Henley.

Two London developers were given permission to demolish Andersen House, an empty office building, and build two blocks of flats in its place.

Town councillors have opposed the application, saying the site was not earmarked for housing in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which states the Newtown industrial estate should remain a key employment centre.

They also pointed out that the development would have only eight “affordable” flats when the district council’s own policy on new schemes is that 40 per cent of units should be affordable.

Paula Fox, the district council’s development manager, said that just because the site was not in the neighbourhood plan didn’t mean the application should be automatically refused.

Councillor Arlett’s motion, which was approved unanimously, said: “South Oxfordshire District Council has made neighbourhood plans central to the planning process in securing 40 per cent affordable housing, employment land and green environment to stop developers running roughshod over our district.

“The council requests the planning committee to support neighbourhood plans in its decision-making as far as it possibly can within planning law.”

Cllr Arlett called the Andersen House development a “developer’s paradise” that offered “absolutely nothing” to Henley.

He said neighbourhood plans should be given more respect to reflect the amount of time and money that went into producing them, saying £100,000 was spent on Henley’s document. “I wouldn’t want to throw that money down the drain and that’s how it felt,” added Cllr Arlett.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who also represents Henley on the council, said the Andersen House decision rode roughshod over the neighbourhood plan.

“Members of the planning committee said there were no planning reasons to refuse this, which to be quite frank is absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “This is in an area of employment and this overturns employment land when the district council wants more employment sites. We should say that neighbourhood plans are pre-eminent within planning law and should be given great weight in this planning process.”

Councillor Jo Robb, who represents the Rotherfield and Woodcote ward, said: “I recognise the enormous amount of time that goes into neighbourhood plans and the cost. It remains the case, however, that neighbourhood plans are a material consideration to be weighed alongside other planning considerations.”