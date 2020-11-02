Trial for takeaway pizza stall in recreation ground

THE owner of a handmade pizza company has been granted permission to set up a stall on the recreation ground in Wargrave.

Nick Fyffe asked the parish council if he could put up a temporary gazebo, near the edge of the car park, between 6pm and 8pm on two evenings a week.

The council agreed to a three-month trial of the pizza stall but the start date and which evenings are yet to be finalised.

Mr Fyffe, who lives in the village, started Wargrave Pizza Club earlier this year and has been selling his Neapolitan pizzas from the Cwtch café at Willow Marina.

He said: “It has been going very well and I’ve had a great response.

“The reason I wanted to do it at the recreation ground is because it is more central and people will be able to walk there rather than drive.

“I’m currently just doing Fridays at the marina, which works well, and I’m trying to establish which days will work best at the recreation ground. When I first approached the council about this, I imagined that the reaction could have been negative because it is fast food and you wouldn’t want people throwing pizza boxes around the recreation ground.

“Obviously, in the summer, people could choose to eat their pizza on the recreation ground and once I’d packed up I would walk around and make sure people had disposed of all the boxes.

“The boxes are completely compostable but I understand you don’t want to find them lying around.”

The food will be cooked on site using portable gas ovens and customers will have to place their order via Facebook on a collection-only basis.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges told a council meeting that the stall would operate from 4.30pm to 8pm and all pizzas would have to be pre-ordered. Social distancing would be required and the agreement would be terminated if there were any breaches.

Mr Hedges added: “If we do grant permission, he would do a complete circuit to make sure he clears any boxes.”

Councillor Marion Pope was concerned about the impact the business might have on coronavirus measures, particularly in the summer when it would be busier.

She said: “It worries me a little that we are having this on the recreation ground.

“It is takeaway but people could eat it on site. Friday night is fine in the winter but during the summer you’ve got all the sports organisations up there.

“There are hundreds of children and adults up there, so I think that might be a no-no in the summer.

“I’m a bit worried about it — I’m not overly impressed because it is a business and if one person is going to do it then how many more are we going to get?” Councillor Terry Cattermole was also worried about setting a precedent for other businesses to trade on the recreation ground.

He said: “We are going to get more requests, so do we need a policy? How do we decide to say yes to one person and no to another?

“The thought that we may have ice cream vans and coffee machines in the future if we say yes to one person does really concern me.”

But Councillor Phil Davies said: “I’m not sure we’re in the position of setting a precedent. It is a three-month trial and we are at liberty to end that trial.

“I understand during the summer months it might not be easy with all of the other activities going on. I think I’d like to try it and we can say we tried it. To say it doesn’t work for us without trying it makes me more uncomfortable.”

Council chairman Dick Bush said it was important to treat any future requests on a case-by-case basis and not to set a precedent.

The council approved the trial by four votes to two.