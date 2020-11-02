Glass link extension

A FAMILY from Wargrave want to extend their home by building a glass link between the house and two garages.

The Walshes live at the junction of Wargrave Road and Willow Lane, which is in the village conservation area, the green belt and flood zone three, making it more prone to flood risk.

The application to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, says: “The proposal creates a new link building between the main house and the existing garages, which are both converted to offer additional accommodation for the family. A new car port is proposed for the front of the site.”

One garage would have a games room and children’s accommodation with a bathroom on the first floor.

The other one would have a boot and utility room, toilet and an office and be accessed by a new rear walkway. The current toilet and utility room would be removed from the main house, creating a corridor from the main entrance hall to the garage.

Wargrave Parish Council has not objected to the application.