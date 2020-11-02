Neighbours upset at new plan for homes

NEIGHBOURS have criticised plans to demolish a house in Elizabeth Close, Henley, and build two properties in its place.

Hazelwood Estates Holdings want to construct one three-bedroom house and a second three-bedroom chalet bungalow.

The company withdrew a previous application for four homes after it was recommended for refusal in July.

The town council’s planning committee has recommended the latest application is refused on the grounds of overdevelopment.

Objections have been lodged by neighbours, who say they would lose privacy and that the development would put further strain on parking spaces.

Danny Jones, who lives in Elizabeth Close, said: “The application is still excessive and unneighbourly.

“The new houses would overlook and infringe on the privacy of houses.

“There is already an issue with parking, so this would only make matters worse.”

Chris Donnachie said: “Most of the points we previously objected to have not been addressed in the revised plans and the property footprints are the same as in the previous application.

“It is still overdevelopment of what is effectively a single dwelling plot.”

Robbin Rippon said: “I would support the provision of one property replacing the existing bungalow, or even a semi-detached property replacing the bungalow, as there are several semi-detached properties nearby, but the current proposal is not acceptable.”

Jill O’Driscoll, of St Mary’s Close, said: “The back of the proposed house has two bedroom windows and a bathroom window on the upper storey, which would look straight into our lounge and would take away all our privacy for that room and also overlook into much of our garden.

“We also note there is still no adequate provision for visitors parking, so there would be excess parked cars on already congested road.”

A three-week public consultation ended on October 16 and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision before Thursday .