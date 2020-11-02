Developer in fresh bid to build 100 homes on field

UP to 100 new houses could be built on a field on the outskirts of Henley which was previously rejected for development.

Bloor Homes wants the northern half of Lucy’s Farm at Drawback Hill, south of Blandy Road, to be earmarked in the town’s new joint neighbourhood plan with Harpsden.

The site was put forward for inclusion in the original document, which outlines where 500 new homes, but excluded after it proved the least popular during public consultation with only 26 per cent of respondents in favour.

Henley Town Council is currently updating the plan to reflect an expected increase in housing targets.

Bloor is one of 13 landowners to have submitted land for consideration by the council for inclusion in the updated document,

The developer says the eight-hectare field, owned by farmer Pat Hiscock, could take slightly fewer homes than the 110 to 130 it proposed last time.

Access would be through a gap between the houses in Blandy Road and across a bridleway which is owned by Oxfordshire County Council and is subject to restrictive covenants.

Gillotts School, whose 3.4-hectare playing field immediately to the west is earmarked for 50 units in the current plan, is negotiating with the county council, the highways authority, as it also wants to use this route as an entrance and exit.

Addressing the town council’s neighbourhood plan committee on Monday, Bloor’s planning director David Joseph admitted the firm had talked with the school about building there too.

He said: “We’ve had some very preliminary discussions with Gillotts because we’re aware of its long-standing allocation and clearly there’s some potential ‘marriage value’ between the two sites. Nothing has been agreed or settled between us and today is really about putting [the Lucy’s Farm plan] in front of everybody and assessing the feedback. Hopefully, the neighbourhood plan group sees some benefit in working to move these matters forward.”

Owen Jones, for Bloor, said the development could be kept back from the site boundary to protect views of the countryside.

He said South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, had deemed the site “suitable in principle” for housing in a 2013 assessment.

But Blandy Road resident Mike Turnill said building 150 homes across the two fields would put excessive pressure on surrounding streets and radically alter traffic flows.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “We’ve already got 190 homes being built at Highlands Farm and 150 new houses on those sites would put about 300 cars on the roads with a massive impact on the network.”

Mr Joseph said Bloor’s traffic consultants didn’t believe there would be a problem.

Cllr Gawrysiak said that although 40 per cent of units would be “affordable” in line with planning policy, they would still be too expensive for young people who needed social housing with rents at half the market rate or lower.

Mr Joseph said this issue could be reconsidered.

Cllr Gawrysiak added: “Our consultant’s report was unequivocal that Drawback Hill has insurmountable constraints so it’s not appropriate to allocate in the neighbourhood plan. It’s next to Henley’s built-up area but not within it and it’s clearly recommended that it isn’t taken forward for further consideration.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said this wouldn’t rule it out completely but it should only be considered if there wasn’t enough land within the town’s boundary to meet its housing needs.

There was also concern expressed at the meeting that any development would be visible to traffic coming down Chalk Hill in Harpsden, even with trees planted to screen it off.

Meanwhile, the owner of the former Henley Youth Centre site off Deanfield Avenue has urged the town council to earmark it for a

56-bed care home even though it is currently allocated for 23 ordinary flats or houses.

B&M Care, of Hertfordshire, which bought the land from the Thamesfield Youth Association for £3 million in 2015, has twice failed to be given planning permission for a home. The second proposal included a block of 10 one-bed “affordable” flats.

The district council said this would be overdevelopment of the site and contrary to the existing neighbourhood plan.

Marcus Lambert, for B&M, said a care home was better for the community than a vacant plot and would meet a growing national shortfall of care places while creating about 30 jobs.

Joan Clark, of the neighbourhood plan group, said Henley had enough new care facilities, including the 80-bed Henley Manor, which opened at the former LA Fitness site off Newtown Road in January, and McCarthy & Stone’s 53 “extra care” flats which opened at the former Jet garage in Reading Road in 2018.

She said the town needed genuinely affordable homes for the young.

Mr Lambert said this was anecdotal and the Government said new homes should cater for all age groups including the elderly.

He said: “For the sake of losing 23 houses on this small site, you’re going to more than compensate for that that.

“There aren’t any real losses here — you say we’re overrun with care places but where’s your evidence beyond what people are claiming?”

Mrs Clark replied that the group had researched the matter.

Cllr Gawrysiak said the site was ideal for social housing because of its central location which would suit non-drivers.

Mr Lambert admitted the firm bought the land knowing it was likely to be allocated for housing but didn’t anticipate a problem.

He said: “That was the first time in 40 years that they’d fallen foul of that. They’re a care home business and not a residential developer so they didn’t really see it coming.”

The committee asked whether the firm would ever sell the land on but Mr Lambert replied: “No, because it took 20 years trying to find a suitable site.”

The third site is a paddock immediate south of Thames Farm, off Reading Road in Shiplake, where Westbourne Homes is seeking planning permission for 20 homes despite opposition from Henley, Harpsden and Shiplake councillors and the Environment Agency.

Douglas Bond, of Westbourne’s consultant Woolf Bond Planning, said it should still be included in the neighbourhood plan because Taylor Wimpey had permission for 95 units at Thames Farm.

There had been concerns that laying a new pavement would urbanise the area further but now Taylor Wimpey has done this to improve access to its own site and Mr Bond said the Westbourne scheme would have no additional impact on views and could be screened by new trees.

Mr Bond said that although it was a greenfield site, this was acceptable under planning law if it was next door to another development.

The committee will discuss all submissions and stage a public consultation, possibly at Henley town hall if the covid-19 threat passes, before drawing up a final draft plan.

