Equality promise

THE leader of Wokingham Borough Council has restated his commitment to tackling inequality and promoting diversity.

John Halsall, who represents Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward, was asked at an executive meeting what efforts he and the council had made to address these issues.

Resident Keith Kerr referred to comments made by Councillor Halsall that the council should not associate itself with the Black Lives Matter movement for which he later apologised.

Mr Kerr asked if he had complied with the spirit of the Equalities Act 2010.

Cllr Halsall replied: “The council is committed to equality of opportunity. We are determined to be a beacon of best practice and good race relations — black lives matter in Wokingham.”