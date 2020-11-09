Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
A MAN has been refused permission to build a tennis court at his home in Wargrave.
Tom Walsh, of Wargrave Road, said many of his neighbours had tennis courts but his would be further away from the Thames and screened by trees,
But Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, rejected his application, saying the court would be an “excessive encroachment” that “would not maintain the quality of the environment”.
09 November 2020
More News:
Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say