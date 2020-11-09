Monday, 09 November 2020

No tennis

A MAN has been refused permission to build a tennis court at his home in Wargrave.

Tom Walsh, of Wargrave Road, said many of his neighbours had tennis courts but his would be further away from the Thames and screened by trees,

But Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, rejected his application, saying the court would be an “excessive encroachment” that “would not maintain the quality of the environment”.

