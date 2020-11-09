Residents want speed limit cut

RESIDENTS have asked for the speed limit in Blakes Road, Wargrave, to be reduced.

People living at Wentworth House want the limit cut from 60mph to 30mph.

In an anonymous letter sent to the parish council, they said: “The road is used regularly by dog walkers, hikers, horse riders and people trying to get out of their driveways.

“It’s a miracle that no one has been seriously injured or, worse, killed by drivers believing that the speed they are driving at won’t or can’t impact residents or other road users.”

The parish council agreed to pass on the request to Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority,

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “They’re asking if consideration could be given to reduce the speed limit and potentially introduce speed humps from the bend where Blakes Road goes into Blakes Lane.”

Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “Recently, we were asked for roads that we thought ought to have the speed limit reduced and Blakes Road and Blakes Lane were both on our list.

“It is used very badly by people. The Blakes Lane end, where people turn off the A4 and accelerate away, is the dangerous part.”

The borough council confirmed that it would consider the request.