Monday, 09 November 2020

New garage ‘too high’

PLANS to replace a garage in Loddon Drive, Wargrave, have been opposed by the parish council.

David Robertson wants to build a bigger garage to be able to work on a classic car, which requires a vehicle lift.

But councillors said the 5.6m building would be too big and more than twice the height of the existing garage.

Councillor Phil Davies said: “I am concerned about the height. It is considerably larger than the existing building. It is significant.”

Mr Robertson previously applied to Wokingham Borough Council to extend one side of his home but withdrew the plans due to concerns about the increased flood risk.

He says he has support from his neighbours for his latest plan.

