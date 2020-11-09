Councillor off Homes D-day

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
A WHITCHURCH parish councillor has resigned.
Jean Marc Grosfort says health and work issues have made the role too difficult but he found his time “enriching”.
He will continue working to refurbish the village hall.
09 November 2020
