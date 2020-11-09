Toilet plan

A DISABLED toilet block could be built on Sheepcot recreation ground in Goring.

The village tennis club, which rents the land off Gatehampton Road from the parish council, currently shares a facility at the Goring United FC pavilion.

It says this is becoming busier as the football club attracts more members so it needs a disabled toilet behind its own pavilion on the opposite side of the car park.

It proposes a small wood-panelled cabin containing a single toilet.