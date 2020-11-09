Planning shake-up faces more criticism

PLANS by the Government to speed up the process for approving new homes have been criticised by South Oxfordshire District Council.

It says the reforms would make it harder for councillors and residents to fight inappropriate developments.

It also says they don’t include enough measures to protect the environment and are unclear about the future of neighbourhood plans.

In its White Paper called Planning for the Future, the Government proposes simplifying land allocation into three types — “growth” for large-scale development, “renewal” for lesser development and “protected” where it would be more limited.

It wants to give automatic outline permission in “growth” areas with only the finer details to be decided by a planning application to a local authority.

The district council claims this would lessen local democracy.

It said: “By removing the opportunity for communities to comment on outline applications, there will be a reduced chance for interested parties to raise concerns once this is already granted.”

It also opposes blanket permission in “renewal” areas, saying this risks “unregulated growth” and the “creation of unsustainable communities” if specific local constraints aren’t considered.

The Government says it would support neighbourhood plans as a “means of community input” but the council says they should retain their power to allocate housing land.

It also says local authorities should get payments towards community infrastructure from “permitted development” schemes in which no planning application is required. These include converting old pubs and office blocks into houses and flats.

Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning, said: “We welcome some proposals, such as the greater use of digital technology, but have significant concern that much of what is proposed would weaken, not improve, the system.

“We’re especially concerned that the proposals reduce opportunities for democratically elected councillors and residents to comment on planning proposals that affect them.

“I am very concerned by the lack of ambition to strengthen the many existing environmental protections and the lack of clarity on the future of neighbourhood plans, which many South Oxfordshire residents have spent time and resources developing.”

Henley MP John Howell has defended the proposals, saying councillors and communities would still decide how land is categorised.

He said the existing system offered “no vision for the future”, apart from “one where the area becomes a fossilised remnant of a long-lost rural idyll”, and needed “radical reform”.