Villages back campaign to ban big lorries

COUNCILLORS in Nettlebed say they are “broadly in favour” of limiting the number of heavy goods vehicles travelling through Henley.

Campaigners want a traffic regulation order which would ban vehicles over 7.5 tonnes passing through and would be enforced using automatic number plate recognition cameras.

The ban would stop lorries that have no business in Henley or the immediate area from using the town as a “rat run”.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak is building a case to put to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, next year and is holding meetings with surrounding parishes to seek support for the campaign.

He will also be conducting more studies on traffic flow and density at different times of the day.

Cllr Gawyrsiak, who represents Henley on the county council, gave a presentation to Nettlebed parish councillors.

This was welcomed by members at a virtual meeting of the council.

Councillor Peter Foster said: “There is clearly an issue with those big lorries in Henley and it is not going away. It is noisy and one of the roads has got shocking air quality, so something has got to change.”

He said the campaign seemed to be well thought out and Cllr Gawrysiak’s presentation was thorough.

“There were some gaps in the data that they’ve got to collect but we came away feeling warm towards the idea,” said Cllr Foster.

“We will be kept in the loop and, as far as we could tell, it looks like a good idea and we agreed to work with them on it.

“They’ve got the money in place and the ability to control it with ANPR. They clearly need to do a bit more study but I think it has got a good chance of happening.

“The objective isn’t just to control a specific area but to force the lorries on to the strategic roads and away from the villages.”

Councillor Paddy Lyell said a traffic survey should be carried out in the early morning.

He explained: “There are times when I drive through Henley at 5am to go to work and all the big trucks are coming through from Grundon and I have to follow them.”

Council chairman Wim Klaucke said: “There is going to be a study and we will have a say in what is going to be investigated. We have already started our own traffic-calming strategy that links to this. It will probably happen, but it might be a couple of years away.”

The campaign was started by Amanda Chumas, of Bell Street, who is concerned about pollution, highway safety and potential damage to historic buildings.

It would cost about £125,000 to bring in the order. Similar schemes have been approved for Burford and Chipping Norton.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Gawrysiak said: “The Nettlebed roundabout is one of the key points for this project and we definitely need to get data.

“If we get this weight limit, then the lorries coming from the Wallingford direction will know there is a restriction and they won’t come through Nettlebed.”

He said that Bix and Assendon Parish Council had also offered its support, adding: “If we achieve this for Henley, it will form a protective buffer for the villages as well.”