New bungalow approved despite neighbours’ objections

PLANS for a new bungalow in Wargrave have been approved despite opposition from neighbours.

Mark Weatherlake has been given permission for the new three-bedroom property in a disused garden in The Bothy, a private road off Wargrave Hill.

Wokingham Borough council said no works would be allowed to take place until an updated construction method statement had been submitted. Mr Weatherlake must also provide more information about the protection of biodiversity and trees.

Neighbours said the development would be unsuitable in the conservation area and were worried about noise and potential damage during construction.

Keith Pitchford, who lives in The Bothy, said: “The road is supported by a perimeter wall on my property, which required replacement in 2011 because of the cumulative impact of traffic. On at least one occasion, we have had vehicles come off the road into our property.”

Julie Ann Muir, who also lives in The Bothy, says: “The development would result in an increase in the volume of traffic in the conservation area. The size and weight of vehicles requiring access during building work would be dangerous and potentially structurally damaging to existing dwellings.”

Wargrave Parish Council did not object but asked for permitted development rights to be removed if the application was approved.

In 2016, similar plans were refused permission. Mr Weatherlake’s architect Bill Gething said there had been a “complete rethink”.