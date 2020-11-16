Protecting the future

SEVEN sites in Nettlebed have been put forward as potential assets of community value.

Parish councillors earmarked Nettlebed School and Community Centre the church hall, village hall, recreation ground and pavilion, telephone kiosk, White Hart pub and village surgery during a virtual meeting earlier this month.

Applications have to be sent to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor Peter Foster said: “Some of the villages around us have tried to list all their pubs and invariably the council has said, ‘You don’t need all of them’.

“I think the danger here is the more we put in, the less we will get because they think we are just listing everything.”

If the owners of a property that has been made an asset of community value decide to sell it, they have to allow six months for the community to make a bid but don’t have to accept the offer.

Councillor Barabara Lewis said: “There are a lot of villages that don’t have the assets that we do. It is not just a case of making a list, you have to put a very good case forward.”

Councillors agreed to work on detailed business cases for each of the proposed sites.