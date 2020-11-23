Books offer

A CLICK and collect service is available at Henley library during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

To access the service, residents need to complete an online form on Oxfordshire County Council’s website, telling the library what sort of books they like to read and how many they would like. Alternatively, they can call 01865 897811.

Library staff will handpick up to six books. The service also covers audiobooks and DVDs, although charges may apply for these.