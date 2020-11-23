Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Books offer

A CLICK and collect service is available at Henley library during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

To access the service, residents need to complete an online form on Oxfordshire County Council’s website, telling the library what sort of books they like to read and how many they would like. Alternatively, they can call 01865 897811.

Library staff will handpick up to six books. The service also covers audiobooks and DVDs, although charges may apply for these.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33