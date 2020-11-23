Office to home

Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
Monday, 23 November 2020
PLANS to convert offices in Remenham into a house have been approved.
Five Horseshoes LLP was granted permission by Wokingham Borough Council to turn the Coach House on Remenham Hill into a two-bedroom dwelling.
The building and a larger one in front have served as offices since 1996 after the old pub closed.
A previous application to turn both properties into eight residential units was refused in July 2019.
