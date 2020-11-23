Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Office to home

PLANS to convert offices in Remenham into a house have been approved.

Five Horseshoes LLP was granted permission by Wokingham Borough Council to turn the Coach House on Remenham Hill into a two-bedroom dwelling.

The building and a larger one in front have served as offices since 1996 after the old pub closed.

A previous application to turn both properties into eight residential units was refused in July 2019.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33