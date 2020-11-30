Monday, 30 November 2020

Kiosk plan site hitch

A COFFEE kiosk could be set up at the recreation ground in Wargrave.

It would be overseen by Cuppa Joe & Co, which runs a similar service outside the Horns pub in Crazies Hill.

The football clubs would typically operate their own service from the guide hut on Saturday mornings but they have been unable to find new volunteers.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the suggested site, between Kings Field and the recreation ground, would not be suitable as it may cause damage during the winter months when the ground is soft. 

Councillor Marion Pope said that Martin Woods, the council’s groundsman, had also raised concerns but said the car park would be a suitable alternative.

Councillor Dick Bush said the kiosk operators might change their mind if they felt the new site was not viable as it would be further away from the pitches.

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said offering coffee had been a good source of revenue for the clubs.

