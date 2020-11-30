Monday, 30 November 2020

Notices in old call box

AN old telephone box in Wargrave will be used to house a community noticeboard.

The kiosk in Blakes Lane was decommissioned by BT and adopted by the parish council, which has repainted and cleaned it.

An old noticeboard not far from the kiosk is falling apart and will eventually be removed.

The council had been asked previously by a resident if it would be willing to use the kiosk to house a defibrillator.

Members agreed to this but said they would not be able to pay for the device.

