Meter cover still broken

Monday, 30 November 2020
CONCERNS have been raised about a broken water meter cover at the recreation ground in Wargrave.
The concrete cover has shattered into the ground, which makes it impossible to read the meter and there is now a drop of about 1.5ft to the meter itself.
Parish councillor Marion Pope is worried that this may lead to an accident.
She said: “When the chap came out to have a look at the water supply, he said it should be replaced because it was dangerous.
“I’ve put a cone over it because I’m worried in case a child or an elderly person catches their foot on it.
“It is quite a deep hole and you can’t read the meter because of the broken concrete. It needs a new metal cover.
“I have spent five hours on the phone and the computer communicating with Thames Water and they keep putting me off.”
A Thames Water spokesman told the Henley Standard: “We have arranged for an engineer to go out and repair the damage.”
