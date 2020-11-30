Village fed up with speeders

SPEEDING drivers in Nettlebed are concerning parish councillors.

The problem and possible solutions were discussed at a virtual council meeting.

Suggestions included reducing the speed limit on the high street from 30mph to 20mph, creating pinch points in the road and installing traffic speed monitoring signs.

Councillor Peter Foster said speeding was a persistent issue.

“I was out taking some photos and there were some really fast cars going through the high street,” he said.

“The road humps that we’ve got simply don’t work. I did a timing study of four cars coming into the 30mph limit — three of them were doing 70mph and one was doing 55mph and that is heading towards a speed bump.

“I’ve spoken to some of the other parish councils in the area and they suggest moving the traffic signs around to try to catch people out.

“They make the association of a sign being a camera when it’s not, but it slows them down.

“The object of the exercise is to try to find a mobile one that we can attach at three sites in the village and if we swap it around that could work quite well.

“It is quite obvious with the big developments around the area that there will be more traffic through the village. We are a waypoint between some big towns.”

Members also discussed the idea of using bollards shaped like schoolchildren to slow down drivers.

Cllr Foster said: “The bollards do distract drivers, who see them and think it is a child. They recently had them in Maidenhead.

“All the measures are aimed at one thing — keeping the road safe for the people who live in the village.

“We have three roads coming into the village that are fast roads, so we’ve got to slow people down.”

Councillors agreed to discuss introducing traffic-calming measures with Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.