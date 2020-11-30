Monday, 30 November 2020

Pollution ‘too high’

AIR pollution in Henley remains above the new levels deemed safe by the World Health Organisation.

Readings from a particulate monitor in Greys Road showed the average levels of atmospheric particulate matter, or of PM2.5, was 16 micrograms per cubic metre.

These tiny particles are expelled from vehicle exhausts and can cause long-term health problems, such as asthma.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a council meeting: “In UK and EU law, 25 is the limit but WHO says very clearly that the limit should be 10, so this monitor is showing that we do have a pollution problem and a particulates problem from sooty exhausts and HGVs.

“South Oxfordshire District Council should try to get on with something to improve the situation and we should definitely move towards reducing the number of HGVs in town.”

The monitor also measured an average of 23μg/m3 of PM10, which are larger particles, an increase from 13μg/m3 last month.

Nitogen dioxide levels decreased from an average of 15μg/m3 to 11μg/m3.

