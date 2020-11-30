Thames ‘champion’ worried about river sewage

SEWAGE was discharged into the River Thames at Benson for almost 900 hours in the first half of this year.

Data from Thames Water seen by the Henley Standard shows the amount of sewage discharged for different areas from January to June.

The number of hours was 875.9 hours in Benson, 92 in Wargrave and 0.2 in Goring but zero in Henley and Sonning Common.

The amount of sewage discharge depends on the amount of rain or snowmelt in an area as it is caused by overflows.

Each sewage works has an individual work permit that allows it to discharge an unspecified amount of sewage depending on the weather.

Thames Water says it works hard to minimise storm discharges and is working hard to make improvements.

Jo Robb, who is South Oxfordshire District Council’s “river champion”, said: “It’s so frustrating that we are having raw sewage spilled into the river.

“There is no real-time information and residents only know about it if they physically see it happening.

“We need a real commitment to tackling this issue.” Councillor Robb, who represents Woodcote and Rotherfield on the council, has written to Henley MP John Howell asking him to support the Sewage (Inland Waters) Bill.

The Private Members’ Bill aims to improve transparency and monitoring of the impact of sewage discharge on water quality. It would also prohibit the use of plastics in flushable products and calls for compulsory water meters in homes.

The Bill has been tabled by Philip Dunne, Conservative MP for Ludlow, and will have its second reading in Parliament on January 15,

Cllr Robb said: “Our sewage system is facing untold pressure from climate change and population growth and it’s our rivers that are suffering.

“The Bill is an important step towards ending sewage pollution and cleaning up our rivers.

“Henley has the longest stretch of the River Thames of any parliamentary constituency and I would have thought it vital and in the interests of our constituency that our MP supports this Bill.” Mr Howell called the Bill “very sensible”. He said: “I think Philip Dunne has addressed a real problem and he has put forward a solution it.

“Private Members’ Bills may never have a strong chance of getting, through but I do support it.”

Mr Dunne said: “Our rivers are in a deplorable and sorry state, with just 14 per cent in a ‘good’ ecological condition.

“This is simply not good enough. I have always believed we need to leave our own part of the planet in a better condition than we found it.

“This is why I am tabling a Bill in Parliament to tackle one of the prime causes of persistent pollution of our rivers.”

A spokesman for the Environment Agency, which is responsible for the river, said: “The limits that sewage works can discharge into the Thames during a rainfall event depend on the specifics of the individual sewage works and how much rain has fallen in the catchment. As such there is no quantity limit specified in a permit.

“There is an ongoing programme of improvements to monitor such discharges and we are currently assessing the data from 2019 to check compliance with a focus on the sites we are most concerned about.”

A spokesman for Thames Water said: “We work hard to minimise storm discharges, while also looking at how we can improve the system for the future, including reducing groundwater infiltration and increasing capacity.

“We’ve also invested heavily in monitoring equipment to understand how frequently spills occur and help us plan improvements.

“We fully appreciate just how well loved the Thames and its tributaries are and why people want to use them for recreation.

“However, they should be mindful that sewage discharges aren’t the only sources of pollutants. Faeces from livestock and wildlife, along with run-off from farms and roads are also major factors.”

Meanwhile, a new cross-party group set up by Cllr Robb to campaign for better sewerage infrastructure will meet for the first time on Thursday.

Representatives of Thames Water, the Enviroment Agency and the Rivers Trust will also attend.

