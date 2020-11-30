Monday, 30 November 2020

Victory on ward votes

COUNCILLORS can now vote and debate planning applications from their own wards at South Oxfordshire District Council meetings.

They used to only be able to speak before debates and couldn’t take part in the final vote.

A motion proposing the change was put forward by Henley Town Council and was passed by 18 votes to 17.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett, one of the town’s three representatives on the district council, told fellow town councillors that it was a satisfying result.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “It seems baffling to me that we elect councillors to represent a ward and then they are prevented from voting on issues which affect the people who elected them.

“If we asked any resident of Henley whether they thought that was right they’d accuse you of making a statement that couldn’t possibly be true. It was the most absurd situation and I’m glad it has been reversed.”

