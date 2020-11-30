Flats plan to fill gap

A FORMER dental practice in Henley could be converted into two flats.

Montreal Terrace in Reading Road closed in 2018 following the retirement of Chris Hurst.

He moved to Cornwall after nearly 33 years of practising to look after his mother, having spent two years trying to sell the business.

He sold the patient list to Royal House Dental, of Station Road.

Jonathan Parkinson, who owns the building, has asked South Oxfordshire District Council for permission to change the use and to add a single storey rear extension.

The application says: “The overall building is domestic in scale and the new elements in the road-facing elevations harmonise with the host and adjacent buildings.”

Mr Parkinson said the reason that a buyer was not found was that there were at least five other dental practices in Henley so the market was “saturated”.

He added: “We now look to serve the community need for housing given the previous community service has been completely relocated.”

Planning officers say they were likely to support the principle of development but are concerned about the lack of off-street parking for people living at the flats.

The council is due to make a decision on the application by January 5.