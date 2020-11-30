Grants available for businesses hit by latest lockdown

GRANTS have been made available to help businesses affected by the second national lockdown.

These are being provided via South Oxfordshire District Council and are worth up to £3,000 per month depending on the rateable value of the company.

The first type of support is the Local Restrictions Support Grant. This is for businesses which have been forced to close, or that continue to trade only as a takeaway or click and collect service.

Those with a rateable value of up to and including £15,000 are entitled to £1,334 while those with a rateable value of between £15,001 and £50,999 can receive £2,000.

The third tier is for £3,000 grants and applies to businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 and over. Businesses that are not eligible for these could apply for an Additional Restrictions Grant instead.

This is for those that have not been forced to close temporarily but have suffered financially as a result of the latest coronavirus restrictions as well as those that do not pay business rates.

There is a discretionary fund of £2.5 million available to claim and applications for up to £2,000 can be claimed. These must be submitted by noon on December 4.

Eligible businesses that did not receive a grant during the first lockdown will have their applications processed first.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance on the council, said: “Following the latest national lockdown, businesses across South Oxfordshire have been severely impacted, with many forced to close temporarily.

“We will do all we can to ensure that we process applications from eligible businesses as quickly as possible. If you are a business that has been forced to close, or you have been severely impacted by the latest restrictions, please apply for a grant as soon as possible.”

To apply for the Local Restrictions Support Grant, visit southoxon.gov.uk/LRSG and for the Additional Restrictions Grant visit svbs.co.uk/additional-restrictions-grant

Meanwhile, district council leader Sue Cooper has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying businesses did not have enough warning of the latest lockdown.

In a joint letter with Emily Smith, leader of the Vale of White Horse District Council, she said: “While we support the introduction of a new period of lockdown, it will have a great impact on our local economy and particularly those businesses who were ineligible for the previous suite of business support packages.

“It is incredibly frustrating that the national lockdown was announced with no forewarning, or outline of the accompanying support for businesses which do not pay business rates. The lack of initial information about financial support has only compounded their stress and anxiety levels.”