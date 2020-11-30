‘Emergency’ repairs at old chapel

MORE than £3,000 extra is to be spent repairing the roof of a disused chapel at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.

In September, the town council agreed to spend £90,000 on repairs as part of a project to convert the non-conformist chapel into a columbarium for storing cremation urns.

Project manager West Waddy started work in July but found damage to the roof was worse than expected. Further examination of the timber ridge beam showed extensive rotting and it will cost £12,000 to replace.

The contractor had budgeted only £2,500 for timber repairs.

Now the council has negotiated an additional £3,266.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward told a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee: “We agreed to go for a comprehensive re-roofing.

“While they were undertaking that, they found out that the main timber ridge beam was rotting, apparently caused by a steel pole underneath it and condensation over many years.

“We were in a difficult position whereby every week that it went over, there would be another £1,500 in overheads, so this was an emergency.

“We did express our strong feelings of disapproval to the contract administrators and the builders. The question was why was this not picked up before and factored into the original quotes?

“The contract administrator put back a comprehensive response. It would be too far to say we were happy with the response but we were satisfied that he had explained it fully.”

Councillors approved the additional cost.

Committee chairman Ian Reissman said: “It is a listed building and the repair and upkeep of the building is our responsibility.”