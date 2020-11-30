Councillors play tribute to former chairman of Henley Regatta for the Disabled

TOWN councillors have paid tribute to the former chairman of the Henley Regatta for the Disabled.

Mike Pooley, from Broadplat, died after a six-year battle with lymphoma. He was 84.

Speaking a council meeting, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I think those of you who knew Mike know he was an absolutely extraordinary person.

“He was a member of my Rotary club and president twice and he helped found the Regatta for the Disable, which is a fantastic organisation and gives access to the river to disabled people.

“Mike was an outstanding person and he and his wife Jackie were a fantastic team, a really lovely combination and I would just like to pay tribute from the council.”

Councillor Will Hamilton called Mr Pooley a “fantastic person” adding: “It woukd d be fitting for this council to look into getting a tree or a bench for Mike.”