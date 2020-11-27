Golf club withdraws plans for new homes

PLANS to build 260 homes on Reading Golf Club have been withdrawn.

The proposal received more than 2,000 objections, which is thought to be a record for a single application received by Reading Borough Council.

The club, in Emmer Green, was working with developer Fairfax to deliver “family and affordable houses”.

It is part of club’s plans to relocate to a new home at Caversham Heath Golf Club in March next year.

The request for outline planning permission was withdrawn on Wednesday. However, the club intends to resubmit the proposal and manager Gary Stangoe says more time is needed.

He said: "A further application is now being submitted to ensure that enough time is available for proper responses to be assessed and for it to be appropriately considered at a future committee meeting.

"While the club will be leaving its present site by March, we remain committed to ensuring that our plans will leave a legacy for the benefit of Emmer Green and the surrounding communities."

Residents, campaign groups and even the local MP Matt Rodda opposed the project, saying it would lead to more congestion, put pressure on local services and spoil a greenfield site.

