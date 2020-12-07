Yes to garage

Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
NEGOTIATIONS over the funding for Goring’s entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 December 2020
PLANS to replace a garage in Loddon Drive, Wargrave, have been approved despite opposition from the parish council.
David Robertson wanted a bigger garage so he can work on a classic car but parish councillors said that at 5.6m high the building would be too big.
However, the application has been approved by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.
